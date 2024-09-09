Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

About Rémy Cointreau

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.