Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Reliance worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 27,948.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Reliance by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

RS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,091. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.92 and a 200 day moving average of $300.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

