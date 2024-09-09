Rally (RLY) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Rally (RLY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Rally has a market cap of $29.43 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Rally Profile
Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,218,015,065 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rallyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is www.rallyprotocol.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
