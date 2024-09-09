Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $9,802,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.8 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day moving average of $218.72. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,745,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

