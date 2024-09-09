Quest Partners LLC Purchases 3,756 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,904,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $13,284,000. Natixis boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 20,322.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 61,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 56,231 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $189.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.