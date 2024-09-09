Quest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quest Partners LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.25.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $510.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $521.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

