Quest Partners LLC Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

