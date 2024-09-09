Quest Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $157.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.09 and its 200-day moving average is $155.36. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

