Quest Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $316,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $277,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 28.8% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Shares of MA stock opened at $476.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $456.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $439.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,054,931 shares of company stock valued at $480,677,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

