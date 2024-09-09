Quest Partners LLC Buys 926 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $212.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.81. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

