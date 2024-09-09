Quest Partners LLC Buys 4,022 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. AECOM makes up 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,082.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,060,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in AECOM by 102.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 117,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $94.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,045.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

