Quest Partners LLC Buys 39,964 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 222,022.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Edison International makes up 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.36.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $86.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Edison International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

