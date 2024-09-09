Quest Partners LLC Acquires 4,783 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 20,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $161.00 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

