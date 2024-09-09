Qubic (QUBIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $170.40 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qubic has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Qubic has a total market cap of $170.40 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qubic Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 112,780,095,531,408 coins and its circulating supply is 110,834,488,668,678 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 112,780,095,531,408 with 110,834,488,668,678 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000153 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,050,375.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

