Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lowered by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR traded up $3.35 on Monday, hitting $251.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,101. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

