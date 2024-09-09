Qtum One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.73 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00003945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $239.93 million and $27.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.90 or 0.04106466 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00041764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,309,612 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.