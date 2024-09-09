PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Now Covered by Leerink Partners

Stock analysts at Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTCGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 121.02% from the stock’s current price.

PureTech Health Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTC opened at $20.36 on Monday. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTCFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

