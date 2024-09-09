Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $349.39

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $349.39 and last traded at $349.39, with a volume of 84124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $345.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.77.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.10 and a 200-day moving average of $290.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,442,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

