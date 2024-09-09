Prudential’s (PRU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,330 ($17.49) to GBX 1,150 ($15.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.96) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Prudential Stock Down 2.1 %
Prudential Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 7,083.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential
In other Prudential news, insider George David Sartorel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.53) per share, with a total value of £58,000 ($76,265.61). In related news, insider Amy Yip bought 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 710 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £29,976.20 ($39,416.44). Also, insider George David Sartorel purchased 8,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($76,265.61). Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
