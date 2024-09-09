Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 2.81% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $97,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 278,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $147.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.74. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $154.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

