Prudential PLC Purchases 822 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

GS opened at $483.86 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $517.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

