Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 634.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 956,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,631 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $18,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 598.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 131.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

QFIN stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.61. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $572.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

