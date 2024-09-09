Prudential PLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $359.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $357.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

