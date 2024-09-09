Prudential PLC Has $19.78 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $59.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

