Prudential PLC Buys 10,448 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after buying an additional 13,919,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $88.46 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

