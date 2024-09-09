Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $227.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.65. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

