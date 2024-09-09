Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.40. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

