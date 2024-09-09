ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $16.19

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $16.82. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 672,311 shares trading hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.