Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.0 million-$178.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.9 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock worth $765,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.