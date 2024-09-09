PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading 5.5% Higher

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.92 and last traded at $80.85. 47,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 590,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.03.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,680,946.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,063.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,525 shares of company stock worth $4,318,849. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.