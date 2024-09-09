Private Management Group Inc. Sells 65,811 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,214,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,811 shares during the quarter. SiriusPoint makes up approximately 2.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 3.06% of SiriusPoint worth $63,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 84.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 2.0 %

SiriusPoint stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.93. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

