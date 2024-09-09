Private Management Group Inc. Sells 3,363 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,637 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $700,291,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $283.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

