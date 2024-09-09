Private Management Group Inc. Sells 293 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $909,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,153 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $590,940,000 after purchasing an additional 195,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of American Express by 22.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $485,525,000 after buying an additional 387,166 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Down 3.1 %

AXP stock opened at $244.06 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

