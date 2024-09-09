Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 449,623 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,623 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Bausch Health Companies worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHC opened at $6.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 742.06% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

