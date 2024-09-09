Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,614,820 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614,820 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.16% of NCR Voyix worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James G. Kelly acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $628,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYX opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

