Private Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Sun Communities worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 10,803.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5,804.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,143.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 104,988 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.64.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $141.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $141.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $124.38.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

