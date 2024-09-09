Private Management Group Inc. Has $34.02 Million Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 738,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,261 shares during the period. CNA Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNA opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CNA. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

