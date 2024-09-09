Private Management Group Inc. Has $18.99 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,612,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $27,770,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,695,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,898,000 after purchasing an additional 329,191 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth $9,877,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of VNT opened at $32.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

