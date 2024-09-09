Private Management Group Inc. Has $13.83 Million Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 735,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,812 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,885,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,463,000 after purchasing an additional 327,416 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,191,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,433,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $13,168,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Report on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.