Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Repay worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the second quarter worth $660,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 3.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Repay by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 75,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Repay by 15.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Down 5.2 %

RPAY opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Repay

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,480.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.