Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 101,021 shares during the period. California Resources accounts for approximately 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.16% of California Resources worth $42,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 432,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in California Resources by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in California Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,440,000 after purchasing an additional 190,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 44.41%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

