Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,122,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,201 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 9.17% of Orion Office REIT worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the first quarter worth $56,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ONL opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently -30.08%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

