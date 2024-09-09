Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PMZ. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
