Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Releases Earnings Results

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences Trading Up 2.0 %

Pressure BioSciences stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $916,827.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.26. Pressure BioSciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

