Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Releases Earnings Results

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.
Pressure BioSciences Trading Up 2.0 %
Pressure BioSciences stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $916,827.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.26. Pressure BioSciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
About Pressure BioSciences
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pressure BioSciences
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Natural Gas Will Boom in 2025, and Kinder Morgan Is The Play
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Gains
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.