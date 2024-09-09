PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.11. 29,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 429,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 315.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 489,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

