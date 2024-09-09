Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POR. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $49.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

