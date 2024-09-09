Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.27% from the stock’s previous close.

PSNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 8.6 %

PSNY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,106,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

