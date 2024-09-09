Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,751,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Playtika were worth $61,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Stock Down 2.2 %

PLTK opened at $7.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Playtika’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

