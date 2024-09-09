Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

