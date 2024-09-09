Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 3.2% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,559,000 after buying an additional 497,079 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $902.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $857.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $828.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

